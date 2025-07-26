KRG denounces "no Kurdish" order in northern universities

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Higher Education condemned a federal directive banning Kurdish in university instruction and examinations across parts of northern Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry described the decision as a breach of Iraq’s constitution, citing Article 4, which designates Kurdish as an official language. "The order undermines the principles of coexistence within a federal system."

Baghdad was urged to revoke the directive and uphold universities as spaces that reflect Iraq’s cultural and linguistic plurality, and the ministry announced plans to coordinate with federal authorities to resolve the issue and prevent similar actions in the future.

The federal order, issued on July 15, mandates the exclusive use of Arabic for teaching and exams in universities across Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

It applies to both public and private institutions, with legal penalties outlined for noncompliance.

This is a breaking story...