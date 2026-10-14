Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with US Consul General Gwendolyn Green in Erbil on Wednesday to discuss relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said the talks also covered Regional developments. Both sides stressed the need for internal unity and agreed on the importance of accelerating efforts to form the Region’s new cabinet.

Resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution and preserving stability were also discussed, alongside the latest political and security developments across the region.