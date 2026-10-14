Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 166,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 166,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session's 167,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,000 dinars and bought it at 166,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,200 dinars and buying prices at 166,100 dinars.