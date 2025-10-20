President Barzani: Trump’s envoy designation reflects Iraq’s strategic importance

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mark Safaya as the new special envoy to Iraq.

In a post on X, Barzani said the decision “underscores the strategic importance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in advancing shared interests and regional stability.”

I welcome President Donald J. Trump’s appointment of Mr. Mark Savaya as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq. This decision underscores the strategic importance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in advancing our shared interests and regional stability. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 20, 2025

On October 19, Trump announced the nomination of his special envoy to Iraq, a prominent member of his Michigan campaign team, who played a key role in achieving record participation among Muslim American voters.

Read more: Mark Savaya: Who is Trump’s third Special Envoyto Iraq?