President Barzani: Trump’s envoy designation reflects Iraq’s strategic importance

2025-10-20T20:24:29+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Mark Safaya as the new special envoy to Iraq.

In a post on X, Barzani said the decision “underscores the strategic importance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in advancing shared interests and regional stability.”

On October 19, Trump announced the nomination of his special envoy to Iraq, a prominent member of his Michigan campaign team, who played a key role in achieving record participation among Muslim American voters.

