Afghan Taliban releases 4th American citizen this year

Shafaq News/ An American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has been released, former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad revealed on Saturday.

Faye Hall is the fourth US citizen freed by the Taliban this year through mediation led by Qatar. Khalilzad, involved in negotiations with a US delegation, disclosed her release on X, stating, “American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home.”

American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home. Thank you, #Qatar, for your ongoing and steadfast partnership. #USA #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/cMSBuaq7qR — Zalmay Khalilzad (@realZalmayMK) March 29, 2025

Hall had been detained earlier this year alongside two British nationals and their Afghan translator. The Taliban has not provided details regarding the circumstances of their detention or release.

Her release follows that of George Glezmann, another American held for over two years, whom the Taliban released earlier this month. Taliban officials described that action as a “goodwill gesture,” framing it as part of ongoing engagement with Washington “on the basis of mutual respect and interests.”