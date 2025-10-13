Kurdistan President, Sirnak Governor address boosting economic ties

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Monday with Sirnak Governor Birol Akguc ways to strengthen trade cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the southeastern Turkish province.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting, held in Erbil, focused on expanding economic, academic, and cultural collaboration, as well as enhancing broader trade relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties and improving transportation and tourism links. The discussions also included an assessment of the current level of cooperation between Sirnak and Erbil provinces, along with other parts of the Kurdistan Region.

The two officials further discussed the impact of Turkiye’s peace process on regional stability, and the role of Sirnak Airport—due to its proximity to the border- particularly in facilitating travel for tourists from the Region.