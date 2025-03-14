US Envoy Witkoff reported to have left Moscow after brief visit

Shafaq News/ US special envoy Steve Witkoff has left Moscow after spending only half a day in the Russian capital, according to Russian media reports.

Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow on March 13, was reportedly en route to Baku, Azerbaijan, after departing Russia, flight-tracking website Flightradar showed.

It remains unclear whether Witkoff met with President Vladimir Putin, despite the Kremlin having announced a planned meeting for Thursday evening.

The White House said the envoy was sent to Moscow to present Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. However, Putin’s response was measured. While voicing support for ending hostilities, he stressed that any agreement must address what he described as the “root causes of the crisis.”