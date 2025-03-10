President Barzani, Al-Kadhimi discuss Erbil-Baghdad dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the two sides discussed recent political developments and the general situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the wider Middle East.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation among Iraq’s political forces and components to face challenges, safeguard the country’s security and stability, and prevent Iraq from becoming entangled in regional complexities,” The statement added.

According to the statement, they exchanged views on the dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, agreeing on the necessity of continuing efforts and coordination to reach an understanding and resolve the existing issues.

Earlier in the day, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani also met with al-Kadhimi, discussing developments in Iraq’s political landscape.

Al-Kadhimi had also met on Sunday in Erbil with Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where they discussed preparations for upcoming elections.