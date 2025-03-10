Erbil talks: Leader Barzani, Al-Kadhimi address Iraq’s pressing issues

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss the latest political and security developments in Iraq.

According to a statement, the meeting took place at the Salahuddin resort in Erbil, and discussions covered the political process, relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government, and broader regional security dynamics.