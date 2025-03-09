PM Barzani, ex-Iraqi PM push for resolution of disputes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with former Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Erbil.

According to a statement by the Kurdish PM, the two sides reviewed the general situation in Iraq and the region, as well as the preparations for the upcoming legislative elections.

The talks also emphasized the need to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to ensure the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the region's citizens.