Kurdish PM Barzani, US envoy urge accelerating KRG cabinet formation

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met, on Tuesday, with a US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Taylor to discuss bilateral ties and Iraq’s political landscape.

According to Barzani’s office, the talks prioritized accelerating the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to reinforce political stability ahead of national elections.

Both sides stressed the urgency of restarting oil exports, warning that prolonged delays continue to “drain federal revenues” and “strain the national budget.”

They also highlighted the need to safeguard the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements and constitutional status.