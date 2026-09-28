Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Switzerland’s new ambassador to Iraq, Peter Nelson, discussed expanding ties and cooperation between Bern and Erbil during a meeting on Monday.

Barzani congratulated Nelson on taking up his new post and thanked Switzerland for its support for Iraq, including the KRI.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە باڵیۆزی نوێی سویسرا دەکاتhttps://t.co/ovK6i9BkMF pic.twitter.com/2L9vRiQKNL — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 28, 2026

Nelson welcomed the start of his diplomatic duties and expressed Switzerland’s interest in strengthening relations with both Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting also covered developments in Iraq and the wider region.