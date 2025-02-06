President Barzani, Russia's Bogdanov push for stronger energy and security ties

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Russian President’s Special Envoy Mikhail Bogdanov.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks addressed political stability in Iraq, including efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, the Kurdistan Region’s recent parliamentary elections, and the process of forming a new government.

On regional security, both sides highlighted the importance of stability in Syria and protecting Kurdish rights, while also stressing the need for coordinated efforts against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Barzani praised the role of Russian companies in developing the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas sector, emphasizing their contribution to the energy industry.

In turn, Bogdanov, who also serves as Russia’s deputy foreign minister, reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to enhancing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.