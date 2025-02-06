PM Barzani, Russia’s Bogdanov talk Kurdistan-Russia ties, Baghdad issues

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Russian President’s Special Envoy Mikhail Bogdanov.

According to an official statement, the talks focused on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Russia, as well as disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad, including the federal budget and oil exports. Security concerns in Syria, particularly the rights of Kurds and other ethnic communities, were also discussed.

On regional security, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in Syria and ensuring the protection of Kurdish and other minority populations.

PM Barzani reiterated the Region’s commitment to expanding relations with Moscow, welcoming recent agreements on the federal budget and oil exports as steps toward resolving outstanding issues with Baghdad.

In turn, Bogdanov, who also serves as Russia’s deputy foreign minister, underscored the Kurdistan Region’s strategic importance and reaffirmed Russia’s historical ties with Kurdish leadership. He called for greater cooperation, extending an official invitation for Barzani to visit Moscow.