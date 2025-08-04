Syria builds security alliances amid ‘Western pressure’

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria is expanding its international security partnerships to counter mounting Western pressure, with Pakistan viewing this cooperation as an opportunity to enhance its own strategic influence, Syrian analyst Muhannad al‑Abdullah told Shafaq News on Monday.

The remarks came as a senior Syrian delegation—led by Deputy Interior Minister for Civil Affairs Ziad al-Ayesh and top General Intelligence Directorate officials—visited Pakistan yesterday to strengthen bilateral coordination on intelligence-sharing, counterterrorism, organized crime, and security training, according to the Interior Ministry.

Al‑Abdullah added that the visit reinforces longstanding ties, pointing to Pakistan’s consistent engagement with Syria on intelligence matters despite regional instability.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria’s transitional government has expanded diplomatic outreach, conducting official visits to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and other countries.