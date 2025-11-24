President Barzani, Jordanian Consul praise bilateral relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Monday ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Jordan, during a meeting with its newly appointed consul in the Region, Ziad Batarseh.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the two sides reviewed the long-standing ties between the Region and the Hashemite Kingdom, adding that both officials underlined their shared interest in “expanding cooperation across various fields.”

The meeting also touched on Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections and broader political and security developments in the country.