President Barzani, French Ambassador discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations, regional security

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, to discuss several topics including security, and government formation.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Presidency, “They shared insights regarding the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the ongoing efforts to establish a new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as the current situation in Syria and the broader region.”

The statement added that the discussions also touched on the recent developments in Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, underscoring the importance of sustaining a continuous dialogue and the necessity of addressing their issues through mutual understanding and in accordance with the Constitution.

“They also shared perspectives on the current circumstances in Syria, discussing recent developments, particularly with regards to the Kurdish issue in the country.”

Emphasizing the significance of Kurdish unity and solidarity, President Barzani and the French ambassador emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of all communities amid the developments in Syria.

The Kurdish presidency concluded, “The meeting also addressed the significance of upholding peace and stability in the region, the challenges posed by terrorism, and various other matters of mutual concern, with the participation of the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.”