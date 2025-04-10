France pledges support for tourism growth in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ France expressed its readiness to support tourism development in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province by encouraging French companies to invest in the sector, Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi revealed on Thursday.

The governor’s media office announced that Al-Ibrahimi met French Ambassador Patrick Durel, along with provincial council leaders, investment officials, and local business representatives, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism and hospitality.

“The province holds significant potential due to its archaeological, religious, and cultural heritage, but requires effective partnerships with the private sector to fully realize it,” he pointed out, stressing the importance of attracting established French firms, particularly in hotel and infrastructure development.

Dhi Qar receives thousands of tourists each month and offers a favorable environment for foreign investment, he added.

Ambassador Durel praised the province’s historical importance and affirmed France’s commitment to deepening economic ties, stating that “French companies with relevant expertise are already active in Iraq and well-positioned to expand operations in the province.”

Durel also signaled Paris’s interest in fostering long-term investment partnerships in the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors.