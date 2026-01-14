Nechirvan Barzani, French Ambassador discuss Iraq’s presidency, regional stability

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed Iraq’s constitutional process and regional tensions on Wednesday with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, both sides expressed hope that procedures to elect Iraq’s president and nominate a federal prime minister would proceed within constitutional timelines, leading to the formation of a government that meets citizens’ expectations and addresses current challenges. They also stressed the importance of swiftly forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet.

Turkiye’s peace process and several other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

On developments in Syria, Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s support for the rights of the Kurdish people and all components in the country, noting that since the outbreak of clashes in Aleppo, Kurdistan has engaged with all parties to halt fighting and protect stability.

This is a breaking story...