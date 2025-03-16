President Barzani, French Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Patrick Dourdel, the French Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the two sides discussed Paris' relations with both Baghdad and Erbil and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

“They exchanged views on Iraq’s current situation and the latest regional developments, with a particular focus on changes in Syria,” as per the statement.

President Barzani expressed gratitude for France’s ongoing support for the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in all areas.

For his part, Ambassador Dourdel reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, while praising their efforts to maintain regional stability.