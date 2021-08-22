Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Presidency of Iraq is not exclusive to a party, KDP leading member says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-22T10:12:24+0000
Presidency of Iraq is not exclusive to a party, KDP leading member says
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Presidency is a right of the Kurdish community in the country and not a monopoly for a party itself, a leading member in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said on Sunday.

Shwan Muhammad Taha told Shafaq News Agency, "no position is exclusive to any party in Iraq. This applies to the Presidency of the Republic. It is an entitlement of the Kurdish community."

"Prime Minister is Shiite. Parliament Speaker is Sunni. These positions are not for political parties. They belong to the community."

" After the elections, the course will be set to choose who will be the President of the Republic; the same is for the other positions."

Since the establishment of the first government, applies customs stipulate that the President of the Republic shall be a Kurd, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in particular.

related

KDP demands reopening its headquarters in the disputed districts

Date: 2021-03-09 10:32:45
KDP demands reopening its headquarters in the disputed districts

KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Date: 2021-03-11 09:42:15
KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-14 16:13:09
For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

The Barzani’s Approach is based on serving people, KDP’s Head

Date: 2021-03-13 15:49:36
The Barzani’s Approach is based on serving people, KDP’s Head

KDP Bloc holds the political forces responsible for not approving the Federal Court law

Date: 2020-10-01 14:35:11
KDP Bloc holds the political forces responsible for not approving the Federal Court law

KDP to wait the investigation’s results regarding attacking its Headquarters in Halabja

Date: 2021-03-19 08:41:26
KDP to wait the investigation’s results regarding attacking its Headquarters in Halabja

KDP ’Barzani receives the Kisnazi way leader

Date: 2020-11-10 15:12:54
KDP ’Barzani receives the Kisnazi way leader

KDP leader expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Date: 2021-05-14 13:10:19
KDP leader expresses solidarity with Palestinians