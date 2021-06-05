Peshmerga official discloses the details of the PKK's attack in Mount Matin

Shafaq News/ The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region, Serbest Lezgin, said on Saturday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party attacked the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Amedi district in Duhok with different types of weapons, indicating that clashes broke out between the two sides.

Lezgin said in a joint press conference held with the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Lieutenant-General Jamal Eminki, "the war between the party and Turkey continues on the Kurdistan Region's territory, and in order to put an end to displacement from villages, reduce the damage caused by military operations and establish security and stability in the region, a Peshmerga force headed to the mountain to carry out its duty."

"Unfortunately, elements attacked the force with various types of weapons, which resulted in five martyrs among the Peshmerga forces and the injury of about 5-6 others."

He added that clashes erupted between the two parties causing several casualties from the PKK, noting, "it is clear that the PKK has no problem with the Turkish army establishing sites and camps within the region's territory, but when it notices the Peshmerga forces working to maintain security and stability, it attacks them."

Lezgin went on to say that this is not the first time that the PKK attacks the Peshmerga forces, stressing that the presence of the party's elements is the main reason for this chaos, instability, and security.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga indicated that the party left the bodies of two of its members and military equipment, weapons, and ammunition in the battlefield