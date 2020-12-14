A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Monday the death of one of its members in a fire exchange with PKK fighters, north of Duhok.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said, "Abd al-Rahman Amin Sheikh Musa, first lieutenant, was martyred by bullets from PKK militants, in Karakashi, in Amadiyah district."

Members of the Peshmerga and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) exchanged fire yesterday evening, Sunday, at a security checkpoint of the Peshmerga north of Duhok Governorate.