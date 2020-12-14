Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-14T09:02:51+0000
A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Monday the death of one of its members in a fire exchange with PKK fighters, north of Duhok.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said, "Abd al-Rahman Amin Sheikh Musa, first lieutenant, was martyred by bullets from PKK militants, in Karakashi, in Amadiyah district."

Members of the Peshmerga and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) exchanged fire yesterday evening, Sunday, at a security checkpoint of the Peshmerga north of Duhok Governorate.

related

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06 06:31:30
United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Ministry of Peshmerga: PKK aims to destabilize security in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-11-06 16:14:04
Ministry of Peshmerga: PKK aims to destabilize security in Kurdistan region

Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Date: 2020-09-18 12:04:48
Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Turkish fighter jets bomb northern Dohuk , injuring civilians

Date: 2020-05-30 12:11:49
Turkish fighter jets bomb northern Dohuk , injuring civilians

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01 18:22:01
Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

An official accuses PKK of kidnapping 70 Yazidi person

Date: 2020-08-26 18:45:41
An official accuses PKK of kidnapping 70 Yazidi person

Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today

Date: 2020-10-13 07:33:05
Peshmerga and Defense ministries to start talks today