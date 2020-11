Shafaq News / The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Serbest Lezkin, said that the attacks carried out by the PKK have proven that this party's goal is to destabilize security in the region.

The official website of the ministry quoted Lezkin saying that PKK aims to destroy security in Kurdistan, which has been proven after several attacks the party had carried out against government departments and institutions.