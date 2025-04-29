Peshmerga fighters injured in drone attacks in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Five Peshmerga fighters were wounded in two separate drone attacks carried out by a “terrorist group” in the border areas of Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the council said the attacks took place “yesterday and today morning,” confirming that “the situation of the injured is good,” and adding that the Peshmerga remain fully prepared “to oppose any kind of plans and attacks.”

The attacks targeted Peshmerga positions in the Al-Amedi district of Duhok, a mountainous area often witnessing clashes between the Turkish military and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). A security source told Shafaq News that an explosive-laden drone struck a Peshmerga base on Tuesday, injuring two fighters, while a similar drone attack on Monday wounded three others. All the injured are reported to be in stable condition.

The KRSC linked the assaults to ongoing political developments, including the peace process in northern Kurdistan (Turkiye), preparations for a unity conference in western Kurdistan (Syria), and the formation of a new cabinet in the Kurdistan Regional Government. “Some parties and groups are trying to disrupt peace and stability in the area,” the council noted.

The council strongly condemned the attacks and warned, “We warn all the groups and parties targeting the security of [the] Kurdish region.”