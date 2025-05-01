PKK claims Duhok drone attacks on Peshmerga positions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for two drone attacks targeting Peshmerga positions in Al-Amadiya district of Duhok province in northern Iraq.

The PKK stated that its fighters carried out the strikes with "high precision" and on a "limited scale" to prevent what it described as an attempt to close a strategic route linking the Zab area and Mount Gara—remote mountainous zones where PKK militants maintain operational bases.

The group said one of the targeted sites had previously seen clashes with Turkish forces in which two PKK members were killed. It accused Peshmerga forces of recently constructing military outposts in the same area, calling the move a serious escalation and a direct threat to its presence.

The PKK framed the strikes as part of a broader response to what it labeled a "military siege" by the Turkish army, which has carried out cross-border operations in northern Iraq for several years targeting PKK positions.

Earlier this week, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) reported that five Peshmerga personnel were wounded in two separate drone strikes in Duhok, carried out by a "terrorist organization."

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s and maintains a presence in the mountainous border areas of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Although two months have passed since Abdullah Öcalan, the PKK’s imprisoned founder, urged his party to abandon the armed struggle and dissolve itself in favor of political engagement, the conflict between Turkiye and the party shows no signs of abating.