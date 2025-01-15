Peshmerga Chief emphasizes Coalition coordination in counterterrorism

Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Major General Isa Aziz, stressed on Wednesday the importance of coordination with the international coalition in the fight against terrorism and the enhancement of reforms within the ministry.

This came during his meeting with General Carter Ham, the head of military advisors for the coalition in Iraq, and his accompanying delegation, according to a press statement received by Shafaq News.

The meeting was also attended by Colonel Rob Brandstetter, commander of the coalition forces in the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides discussed the implementation of a joint plan to combat the extremist ideology of ISIS, recent security developments in the region, and support for the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga.

General Ham expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ministry, reaffirming the international coalition's commitment to continue working to strengthen cooperation and coordination between both sides to support stability and counter-terrorism.