Peshmerga Chief emphasizes Coalition coordination in counterterrorism
Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Major General
Isa Aziz, stressed on Wednesday the importance of coordination with the
international coalition in the fight against terrorism and the enhancement of
reforms within the ministry.
This came during his meeting with General Carter Ham, the head of military
advisors for the coalition in Iraq, and his accompanying delegation, according
to a press statement received by Shafaq News.
The meeting was also attended by Colonel Rob Brandstetter, commander of the
coalition forces in the Kurdistan Region.
The two sides discussed the implementation of a joint plan to combat the
extremist ideology of ISIS, recent security developments in the region, and
support for the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga.
General Ham expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ministry, reaffirming the international coalition's commitment to continue working to strengthen cooperation and coordination between both sides to support stability and counter-terrorism.