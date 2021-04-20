Parliament will not waive immunity on the head of the New Generation Movement, Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Speaker of Parliament, Rewaz Fayeq, announced on Tuesday that the Parliament will not waive immunity on the head of the New Generation Movement, Kazem Farouk.

Fayeq said during today’s session, that Farouk did not attend the sessions for a parliamentary decision. Therefore, “we will not deal with him according to the absence article of the rules of procedure.

She emphasized that the decision to prevent Kazem Farouk from participating in the sessions was voted on, noting that there are two ways to accept his attendance, either he apologizes or the decision is canceled.

for the third time in a row, the security authorities responsible for protecting the Kurdistan Parliament building prevented Faruk from entering the parliament for not presenting an official apology for his act.

"I prefer to stay outside the parliament with a head raised," Farouk said in a press conference held today.

Three weeks ago, during a parliamentary session, the head of the New Generation Movement, Kazem Farouk threw his shoes at members of the Presidency of Parliament.

For her part, Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiq said, “in return for the disrespectful and inappropriate behavior that parliamentarian Kazem Farouk conduct inside the parliamentary campus… It was decided to prevent him from participating in the upcoming sessions until he submits a formal apology to Parliament.”