PUK pushes for cooperative government formation, vows new approach to consultations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) anticipated the start of consultations for forming the new government in the Kurdistan Region after the official ratification of election results, expected this week.

The Member of the PUK's Political Bureau, Ziyad Jabbar, stated during a press conference that his party emphasizes the necessity of initiating intensive consultations among all winning political forces to achieve what he described as “broad consensus among the various factions.”

"We are ready to actively participate in the negotiations, and we have a clear vision and program for the next government," he announced.

Jabbar highlighted that the political process in this term will differ from previous ones, explaining that “no single party can form a government independently due to the dispersion of votes among multiple parties.”

The sixth parliamentary elections in Kurdistan took place on October 20, 2024, across four electoral districts, with the final results announced on October 30, 2024.

According to the final results, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying its position as the largest party in parliament.

The PUK ranked second with 23 seats, receiving around 408,141 votes. The Al-Jil Al-Jadeed (New Generation) Movement obtained 15 seats with the support of 290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the National Position Current secured 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group won 3 seats, the People's Front earned 2 seats, and the Gorran (Change) Movement and the Kurdistan Region Alliance each won one seat.