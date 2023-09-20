PUK allies with Sunni figure to snatch the Kurdish seat in the local election, official says

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has established an alliance with Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri, commonly known as "Abu Mazen," in a bid to secure the Kurdish seat in the forthcoming governorate council election scheduled for December 18, a PUK leading figure said on Wednesday.

In a bid to broaden its foothold, the PUK has endorsed a single candidate, Yasin Mohammed Ali, who purportedly enjoys substantial acceptance amongst the Kurdish populace in Saladin. This strategy situates the PUK in a potentially advantageous position, with the ticket harboring a total of 30 candidates.

"We are the most likely to snatch the Kurdish component's seat in the Saladin council after our alliance with the National Masses list led by MP Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), a figure with wide popular and political support," said Karim Shakur, a PUK official in the governorate, conveying a sense of optimism.

Shakur further accentuated Ali's widespread popularity among the Kurds of Saladin, an endorsement that arguably boosts his electoral prospects in a competitive political environment.

On the other hand, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) remains determined to contest for the coveted seat, fielding a single candidate, Tara Jalal Hamid.

The electoral rivalry mirrors deeper rifts that date back to the October 2017 events, which has resulted in a fragmented Kurdish front. The PUK and the KDP have failed to present a unified list in the disputed territories since then.