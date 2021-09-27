PM Barzani inaugurates a new project for wheat farmers in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, inaugurated, today, silos and factories for wheat storage and marketing projects for farmers in Erbil, the capital of the region.

The project included the construction of 40 silos and 11 food factories. In the first phase, 20 silos and five factories will be built, while in the second phase, 20 silos and six other factories will be built within two years.