PM Barzani files petition with Iraq’s Federal Court on salary dispute

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has formally submitted a letter to Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court concerning the ongoing public sector salary dispute.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani stated that the court is expected to set a hearing soon for the petition sent two days ago, adding that Barzani made resolving the salary crisis the top item in the KRG’s weekly cabinet meeting held today.

لەکۆبونەوەی ئەنجومەنی وەزیران، سەرۆک وەزیران مەسرور بارزانی ڕایگەیاند"گرنگە بە پرسی موچە دەست بە قسەکانم بکەم لەم کۆبونەوەیەدا ".بەڕێزیان ئاماژەی بەوەکرد پێش دوو ڕۆژ نامەیەکی تایبەتی بۆ دادگای فیدراڵی عێراق ناردووە لەبارەی موچەی فەرمانبەرانی هەرێمی کوردستان.بەم نزیکانە… — Peshawa Hawramani (@PHawraman) June 18, 2025

This development comes as the dispute escalated after Baghdad tied salary payments to the KRG’s full transfer of oil exports to the state-owned SOMO company and stricter oversight of non-oil revenues. The KRG argues these conditions exceed prior agreements.

The deadlock has delayed May salaries for hundreds of thousands of government employees. As a temporary measure, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani approved a federal loan to cover May wages pending a permanent resolution.