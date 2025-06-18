KRG Cabinet to convene: Military developments on agenda

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Cabinet will hold its regular session on Wednesday to address key political and administrative issues.

According to the KRG Department of Media and Information, the session, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Deputy PM Qubad Talabani, will cover three main agenda items, including an assessment of recent political, military, and security developments and their implications for the Kurdistan Region.