Pezeshkian: No peace without Immediate End to Israeli airstrikes
2025-06-20T11:17:00+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned, on Friday, that de-escalation hinges entirely on an “immediate and unconditional stop” to Israeli military operations.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran seeks peace but will not remain passive under attack, stating on X, “We have always pursued regional stability, but if the aggression persists, our response will intensify. The enemy [Israel] will come to regret its actions.”

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran would not engage in dialogue with any party while Israeli airstrikes persist.

Tensions have spiked since last Friday, when Israel and Iran began trading missiles and drones. Despite growing international pressure, the conflict shows no sign of easing.

