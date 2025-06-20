Pezeshkian: No peace without Immediate End to Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned, on Friday, that de-escalation hinges entirely on an “immediate and unconditional stop” to Israeli military operations.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran seeks peace but will not remain passive under attack, stating on X, “We have always pursued regional stability, but if the aggression persists, our response will intensify. The enemy [Israel] will come to regret its actions.”

ما همواره در پی صلح و آرامش بوده‌ایم، اما در شرایط فعلی تنها راه پایان جنگ تحمیلی، «توقف بی‌قید و شرط» تجاوز دشمن و تضمین قطعی برای پایان ماجراجویی‌های تروریست‌های صهیونیستی برای همیشه است. در غیر این صورت پاسخ‌های ما به دشمن سخت‌تر و پشیمان‌کننده‌تر است. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 20, 2025

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran would not engage in dialogue with any party while Israeli airstrikes persist.

Tensions have spiked since last Friday, when Israel and Iran began trading missiles and drones. Despite growing international pressure, the conflict shows no sign of easing.