KRG guarantees 2025 salaries, boosts financial stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) approved key financial measures to guarantee uninterrupted salary payments for public sector employees throughout 2025.

The decisions were made during a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other senior officials.

At the meeting, Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Sheikh Janab presented a detailed report outlining the financial agreement between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s Federal Finance Ministries. The Council of Ministers unanimously endorsed the proposals, removing any technical obstacles that could disrupt salary distribution.

PM Barzani expressed appreciation for public employees' patience amid financial uncertainties and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring salary security. He also acknowledged the role of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani, and other officials in finalizing the budget agreement.

Discussions also covered amendments to the Federal General Budget Law, particularly Article 12 concerning Kurdistan’s oil exports. Acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed Saleh outlined the implications of the amendment, which will facilitate the resumption of halted oil exports.

The Council emphasized continued coordination with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), and international oil companies to restore exports, a move expected to boost regional revenues and enhance financial coordination with Baghdad.

To improve financial administration, the KRG advanced its digital payroll initiative, which was successfully piloted in January. Hiwa Afandi, Head of the Information Technology Department, reported that the system will enhance transparency and efficiency in salary distribution across government institutions.

Additionally, the Council decided to transfer pension administration for Peshmerga forces, internal security personnel, and families of martyrs and al-Anfal victims to the General Directorate of Retirement under the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

In a final decision, the KRG approved measures to optimize local revenue management, instructing the Ministry of Finance and Economy to transfer the designated portion of Federal Treasury revenues for February 2025 to the Federal Ministry of Finance’s account in the coming days.