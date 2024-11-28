PM Barzani and UK Home Secretary discuss ties and migration challenges in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to combat illegal migration.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Barzani received Cooper in Erbil, where they explored strengthening relations and addressing illegal migration. During the meeting, “Barzani expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's support and cooperation, affirming the Kurdistan Regional Government's desire to deepen bilateral relations across all fields based on mutual interests.”

For her part, “the British Home Secretary congratulated Barzani on the successful Kurdistan parliamentary elections, which she described as a notable success. Cooper acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's strong position as a vital and strategic partner for the UK in countering terrorism and security challenges,” it added.

The KRG also highlighted that both sides shared similar views on the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination to tackle illegal migration, organized crime, and drug trafficking.

“In another part of the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the reforms being implemented by the Kurdistan Regional Government, particularly in the areas of digitizing public services, improving the banking system, and advancing the Hesabi (My Account) project,” the statement concluded.

Hesabi project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Masrour Barzani, modernizes employee financial services, offering over 19 monthly banking services, including salary payments and loans. The project aims to reduce cash dependency and improve the efficiency and security of payment processes.