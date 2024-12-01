PM Barzani and outgoing US ambassador discuss key regional issues in farewell meeting

Shafaq News/On Sunday, The Kurdish PM, Masrour Barzani, received the outgoing US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, to mark the conclusion of her tenure.

PM Barzani said in a statement that at the beginning of the meeting, he thanked the US ambassador for her efforts in consolidating bilateral relations.

The statement added, “They discussed the budget and the constitutional and financial rights of the Kurdistan Region. The Prime Minister reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all of its constitutional obligations, and the federal government must provide the financial entitlements of the people of Kurdistan without delay or deductions.”

The two sides agreed on the need to expedite the formation of a new unified and strong government after the first session of the 6th session of the Kurdistan Parliament, the statement continued.

The statement also highlighted the importance of resuming the export of Kurdistan Region’s oil as soon as possible.

For her part, the US ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government and reiterated her country's keenness to strengthen relations with the region, the statement concluded.