PM Barzani arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, arrived in the Bahraini capital, Manama, for an official visit.

In a statement, Barzani said, “The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss issues of mutual interest, and exchange views with senior officials in the Kingdom, including the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.”

Upon his arrival, the Kurdish PM was received by Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain. Later, Barzani met with Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, the Minister of Sustainable Development and CEO of the Economic Development Board.