Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has met with the monarch of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, in the Bahraini capital, Manama, earlier today, Saturday.

The meeting came at the sidelines of the Dialogue Forum in the Bahraini capital.

PM Barzani tweeted, "I’m pleased to have greeted His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the Manama Dialogue. I thanked the people of Bahrain for their warm hospitality."