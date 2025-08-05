After talks with President Barzani: Bahrain to open consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Tuesday with Khaled Ahmed Al-Mansour, Bahrain’s chargé d'affaires in Iraq, to discuss bilateral relations and plans to expand Bahrain’s diplomatic presence in the Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, talks focused on boosting trade and investment, with an emphasis on cooperation and shared expertise.

The meeting also covered relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the political situation in Iraq, and recent regional developments, the statement added.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with Bahrain at the Kurdish and Iraqi levels.

Al-Mansour reiterated Bahrain’s intention to open a consulate in Erbil, expanding its current diplomatic footprint beyond Baghdad and Najaf.