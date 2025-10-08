President Barzani, Italy’s Envoy discuss new Kurdistan government

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Italy’s ambassador to Iraq, Niccolo Fontana, to discuss expanding economic cooperation and ongoing efforts to form the Region’s new government.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting in Erbil also addressed regional issues, including the peace process between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkiye, and tensions between government forces and armed factions in Syria.

Barzani highlighted Italy’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while Fontana reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening political and economic ties, describing the Region as a “vital partner” in advancing stability and development across Iraq.