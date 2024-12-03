President Barzani reiterates Kurdistan’s strong relations with Italy

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed, on Tuesday, Niccolò Fontana, the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, Barzani congratulated Fontana on his new role and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting him in his diplomatic mission.

Barzani also “emphasized the commitment of the Kurdistan Region to supporting Ambassador Fontana in his endeavors, while also reiterating Kurdistan’s strong and ongoing relations with the Italian Republic.”

Ambassador Fontana thanked President Barzani for his support and “underscored Italy's appreciation for its relationship with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He also expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in various areas of mutual interest.”

The meeting also included discussions on recent developments in the Middle East, the recent Kurdistan Parliament elections, and the ongoing situation in Syria.