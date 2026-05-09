PM Barzani and President Erdogan urge dialogue to contain regional spillover

Shafaq News- Istanbul

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the rising friction between the US and Iran and concerns over possible regional spillover during a meeting in Istanbul.

Both sides underlined the need to ease tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue.

Barzani stressed the Kurdistan Region’s interest in expanding cooperation with Ankara and conveyed appreciation for Turkiye’s role in regional stability. He also reaffirmed Ankara’s push to advance its “Türkiye without Terrorism” policy, aimed at strengthening domestic security and limiting cross-border threats.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Meets President of TürkiyePrime Minister Masrour Barzani today met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul during his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye.During the meeting, which was attended by Türkiye’s… pic.twitter.com/pqjkhsDfxB — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) May 9, 2026

Erdogan, in turn, reiterated Turkiye’s intention to strengthen coordination with both Baghdad and Erbil, noting that stability in Iraq remains closely linked to broader regional security.

The discussions also covered political negotiations on forming the country’s next government. Both sides expressed hope that the next cabinet will support stability, ensure representation of all Iraqi components, and address unresolved issues between Baghdad and Erbil within the constitutional framework.

Earlier today, Barzani arrived in Istanbul. He is expected to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan along with other senior officials.