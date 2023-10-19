PKK withdraws completely from Makhmour camp

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced the complete withdrawal of its forces from the Makhmour camp located south of Erbil province.
The Central Command of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK, issued a statement, stating that an order had been given to withdraw all armed elements from the Makhmour refugee camp and relocate them to the Qandil Mountains and other areas in the Kurdistan Region.
This withdrawal comes after the threat posed by the ISIS organization has ended. Several PKK fighters were transferred to the camp in 2014 with the aim of combating ISIS militants. The camp's administration concluded that the mission of these forces had ended in the region, leading to their relocation outside the camp.
It is worth noting that Turkish forces regularly use drones to conduct airstrikes on the Makhmour camp from time to time, targeting PKK leaders and fighters.