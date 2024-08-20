PKK drone strikes Turkish base in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants launched a drone attack on a Turkish military base in Mount Matin of northern Iraq on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The Turkish army responded with indiscriminate fire, resulting in machine gun fire raining down on the nearby village of Blafa, the source said. No casualties were reported among the villagers.

Overnight, witnesses from the village of Koherzi, also in al-Amadiyah district of Dohuk, reported intense clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters in the nearby mountain range of Matin, which overlooks the village.

The border areas of Iraq's Kurdistan with Turkiye have been a hotspot for clashes between Turkish forces and PKK militants for years, with Ankara frequently launching cross-border operations targeting the group, which it considers a terrorist organization.