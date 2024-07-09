PKK drone attack targets Turkish military point in Matin Mountain

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source reported that a military point of the Turkish army in the Matin Mountain range in Al-Amadiya district was attacked by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The PKK members used a drone in their attack, and the Turkish forces responded using several weapons,” noting that “the extent of the losses is not yet known.”

The Turkish army has established several new military outposts in the Matin Mountain range due to escalating confrontations with PKK in various areas of Al-Amadiya district, In Duhok Governorate.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.