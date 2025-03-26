Cave destruction with TNT: Turkiye targets PKK in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ The Turkish military carried out explosions in a series of caves in northern Duhok, Kurdistan Region, the US-based organization CPT reported on Wednesday.

CPT member Kamran Osman confirmed that TNT was used to detonate caves in the village of Sagir (سگير) of the Al-Amadiya district, on Tuesday, resulting in their destruction

Osman also highlighted that the Turkish military established a base in Sagir at the end of 2020, displacing the village's entire population. The residents are now living in surrounding villages within Al-Amadiya and other areas of Duhok.

This marks the second time this year that Turkish forces have targeted caves along the border of the Al-Amadiya district.

Yesterday, a security source confirmed that Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on a site associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Metina mountain (Matin), northern Duhok.