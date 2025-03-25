Turkish forces strike PKK site in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) position in the Metina mountain (Matin) range in northern Duhok’s Al-Amediya district, a security source said on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing plumes of smoke rising near the village of Sirkli, with no immediate details on casualties or damage.

Clashes between Turkish forces and the PKK have escalated in Duhok since early March, particularly in the villages of Koherzi, Shiladze, and Barji, as well as on the slopes of Mounts Gara and Metina.

The fighting has largely impacted residents, forcing some to flee and leaving farmlands scorched by the attacks.