PKK claims substantial losses for Turkish army in recent clashes

Shafaq News/ The People's Defense Forces, the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), announced significant losses inflicted upon the Turkish army during recent operations. Coordinated efforts with the Women's Protection Units resulted in the killing of 18 Turkish soldiers and the downing two explosive-laden drones.

According to the statement released by the People's Defense Forces' media center, their operations against the Turkish army led to the death of 18 soldiers and the destruction of two aircraft. Two surveillance camera systems, three tents, and two army positions were also destroyed.

The statement further detailed that the Turkish army repeatedly attacked their trenches with prohibited explosives and chemical gases, "violating international laws."

The Kurdish forces revealed a series of targeted attacks. In the Amediya Hill area, they successfully targeted a Turkish drone loaded with explosives, destroying it.

The statement also reported Turkish bombings using banned explosives and chemical gases, highlighting their attacks on war trenches in different areas.

The relationship between the PKK and the Turkish government has been strained and violent for decades. The PKK is a Kurdish militant organization fighting for Kurdish self-determination in Turkey. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Turkey.

The PKK was founded in 1978 and launched its armed insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 people.

The Turkish government has responded to the PKK's insurgency with a heavy-handed approach. The government has carried out military operations against the PKK, imposed curfews on Kurdish towns, and displaced thousands of Kurds from their homes.