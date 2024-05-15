Iraqi Justice Ministry prepares list for special amnesty of women, juveniles

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Justice announced today it has compiled a list of hundreds of women and juveniles who could be eligible for a proposed special amnesty law.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Luhaybi told Shafaq News Agency the list includes roughly 400 detainees in Iraqi prisons – children and women sentenced to three years or less, with at least one year served or remaining.

The spokesperson said convicts charged with serious crimes like murder, drug trafficking, human organ trade, money laundering, and offenses involving personal rights will be excluded.

"The Ministry has finalized the list, but awaits official communication from the Presidency or the Prime Minister's office to proceed," he said.

Discussions on a special amnesty for women and juveniles, excluding certain grave offenses, began among Iraq's top three presidencies (Republic, Council of Ministers, and Parliament) in October 2023. Iraq's Constitution (Article 73/First) empowers the President to grant special amnesties upon recommendation from the Prime Minister, except for cases related to private rights, international crimes, terrorism, and financial/administrative corruption.

This proposed special amnesty follows similar efforts under former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in July 2021, who directed the Justice Ministry to expedite special amnesty procedures, particularly for women and children.

Beyond the special amnesty, Sunni blocs are pushing for a broader "general amnesty" law, stipulated in the political agreement that formed the current government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in October 2021.